Kawasaki Vulcan S in new Pearl Lava Orange color priced at Rs 5,58,400

There are no changes in the engine, cycle parts, and design

Previously sold only in black color option

Locks horn against Harley-Davidson Street 750

India Kawasaki Motor has launched Pearl Lava Orange shade to its cruiser bike offering, the Vulcan S. The Kawasaki Vulcan S was launched in December 2017 for Rs 5,48,400 and it was available only in Black color option. The Vulcan S in new Pearl Lava Orange color has been priced at Rs 5,58,400, all prices ex-showroom Delhi.

Kawasaki claims the introduction of a new color is mainly due to the positive response received from the customers to the existing model. The cruiser bike is powered by a liquid-cooled twin-cylinder 649cc engine that develops 60bhp and around 63 Nm and is mated to a six-speed gearbox. This engine also does duty in a range of Kawasaki bikes that include the Ninja 650, the Z650 and the Versys 650.

The Vulcan features an inverted triangle headlamp, a tight-fit rear fender, a unique wheel design and powerful clean-cut under-engine muffler. It also offers ABS along with 300-mm large discs with dual-piston and 250-mm discs with a single piston. The Vulcan S boasts of a low seat height, adjustable clutches and brake levers, making it suitable for all the riders.

The cruiser bike is employed with 41mm telescopic fork suspension at the front and an 80mm offset laydown single-shock at the rear. The Vulcan S measures 2310 mm in length, 855 mm in width and 1090 mm in height along with a ground clearance of 130mm.

The Vulcan S assembled at the company's Pune Chakan plant and it takes on the like of Harley-Davidson Street 750 in the entry-level premium cruiser motorcycle category. Street 750 is priced at Rs 5.25 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), and hence the Kawasaki Vulcan S makes a compelling case against the arch rival.