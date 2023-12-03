'Kaun Banega Mukhya Mantri?' Names Of Raje, Diya, Shekhawat & Baba Balaknath Trending

Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari, Union Minister and Jodhpur MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat are among the frontrunners for the coveted Chief Minister's post in Rajasthan, confirmed BJP sources.

However, they added that the "BJP, as such, is habitual of springing surprises and someone else can also emerge as a strong contender for the top job."

Sources confirmed that Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has been called to Delhi and he will be going to the national Capital soon.

"There might be some meetings and crucial decisions may be taken there," sources said.

It needs to be mentioned here that Gajendra Singh Shekhawat became the blue-eyed boy of the BJP after he defeated Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav in the Lok Sabha election in 2019. He was given the crucial Jal Shakti Ministry and all top leaders spoke about this ministry's work during campaigning, so he is expected to become the CM.

The other frontrunner for the coveted post is Diya Kumari, the Rajsamand MP who belongs to the erstwhile Jaipur royal family. Kumari was earlier an MLA from Sawai Madhopur. She is a clean and charismatic face who is also the preferred choice of the RSS, said sources.

Two-time CM and Jhalrapatan MLA Vasundhara Raje is yet another choice for the top job. Raje has around 45 BJP candidates for whom she got tickets apart from managing a few independents. Hence, the chances of her leading the show are high.

Sources said that there is speculation that Raje could be made the CM and two deputies could be appointed under her. Some leaders said that this was a distinct possibility in the present case where the BJP has passed the 100 seat mark. However, some others were of the view that had the BJP bagged under 100 seats, this equation could have worked, but now with a clear majority, the CM will be announced from Delhi.

Alwar MP and Tijara candidate Baba Balaknath is also the frontrunner as he represents a strong Hindutva face. The 39-year-old is also called the 'Yogi of Rajasthan.' He left home at the age of 6 and became a revered ascetic. The popular leader plays a significant role in Rajasthan politics. Balak Nath, who wears saffron clothes, is considered one of the firebrand leaders of the BJP.

While these are the leading names, there are some other names that are also doing the rounds. This includes veteran leaders Om Mathur and Narayan Pancharia.

The BJP has a penchant for surprising one and all with its choice for the top job, so only time will tell who will be picked by the party to head Rajasthan.

