One of the most anticipated game shows, KBC season 12 is set to kick start soon. Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to announce the start of hit TV game show's latest edition. Not just this, with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic the new season of the popular quiz show is also set to go digital with the entire selection process. And Amitabh Bachchan has shot for the upcoming season 12 of Kaun Banega Crorepati from home.

In fact, filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari has directed the registration promo featuring Big B, where the actor invites KBC aspirants. Filmmaker opened up about the selection process of this season and shared how different will KBC 12 be from its past seasons.

Nitesh Tiwari on KBC

Each year, when we start deliberating about KBC, we go through various insights that may trigger an impactful narrative. This time, however, the very environment that we are in sets the context of the film. KBC is not just a game/quiz show for people. It's more than that. It's an opportunity to realise one's dreams. One doesn't stop dreaming given the adversity. In fact, the dreams only become more significant, and that was the trigger for this film. Shooting this film was a challenge, though. First, I shot a scratch film with myself and shared it with Mr Bachchan, for him to get an idea about my vision. After this, Bachchan shot the entire film at his own home, all by himself. I hope this campaign strikes a chord with the audience and they participate wholeheartedly.

This is what Amitabh Bachchan's tweet read:

Amitabh wrote: "ji .. it's coming back to you again soon."

In the video, Amitabh, says how "nukkad ki chai ko, chai par hone wali 'Hello-Hi' ko, sarkon ke saath yaari ko, triple seat sawaari ko, office wali chaakri ko, aadhi raat ki tafri ko, shopping mall ke pyar.... lekin ek cheez hai jisse break nahin lag sakta, sapnon ko (neighbourhood tea, conversations over that cup of tea, free-wheeling road rides, boring 9-5 office job, goofing around at mid night, romance in a mall... all these can get a break, but there can never be a break on dreams)."

ji .. its coming back to you again soon https://t.co/rCQn2kFsOK — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 2, 2020

We can't wait for KBC 12 to go live!