We have seen how the contestants of Kaun Banega Crorepati get consumed with emotions and touch the feet of their host Amitabh Bachchan and seek his blessings before going on to the hot seat. But this time around, audience will witness a role reversal on Friday's Karamveer episode of KBC 11, wherein Big B will seen touching the feet of a guest contestant.

You may wonder why would Big B get up from his seat and seek blessings from the contestant. Well, the guest in question, is none other than the noted social activist Sindhutai Sapkal, who is widely addressed as the 'Mother of Orphans'. She is particularly known for her work in raising orphaned children in India and has singlehandedly and selflessly nurtured 1200 children from across the country.

As Amitabh Bachchan begins interacting with her on the show, the megastar can be seen trying to dig out Sindhutai's interests which leads to several interesting revelations about her personal life.

When the senior Bachchan asks Sindhutai about her fascination for pink saris, she replied, "I have seen so much of blackness, let there be a bit of pink in my life now." And within a second, the entire set responded with a thunderous applause after hearing her answer.

Sindhutai is respected as one of the pioneers in the field of orphan care in India. In 2017, Sindhutai received the Nari Shakti Award from the President Of India. This is the highest civilian award for Women in the country. Among other awards, she received the National Award for Iconic Mother in 2013, and the Real Heroes Awards, given by CNN-IBN and Reliance Foundation in 2012.

Watch the video here:

KBC 11 started airing on television from August 19 and the contestants have already been shortlisted to play the Fastest Finger First and win a chance to get on to the hot seat with Amitabh Bachchan.

Till date, Big B has hosted nine seasons of Kaun Banega Crorepati and the megastar has dedicated his 17 years to the show since its inception.

Speaking about his association with the KBC, Big B had earlier written on his blog, "It's 2019 and it all began in 2000. 19 years and a gap of about two years when it did not happen for me. But 17 years is a lifetime and a lifetime that was given a lifeline by you."

(With IANS Inputs)