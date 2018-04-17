Katy Perry has been the talk of the town ever since this season of American Idol began. From being a contestant's first kiss to falling on her knees after being blown away by a performance, Katy is undoubtedly the X-factor of this show.

The Roar hitmaker made headlines yet again and it is her outfit to be blamed. The singer, took to Twitter to share the video of her flashing her derriere while sharing that she has suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction.

In the video, Katy is seen seated elegantly while revealing that her pants split. She eventually got up and flashed her asset towards the camera to reveal her wardrobe malfunction.

The 33-year-old superstar wore a stunning silver top and matched it with similar colored pants for the episode. For the Monday's show, 24 participants got a chance to perform duets with their idols and attempting to win a place in the final 14.

Her dress tore when Katy stood up and sat down to imitate and tease her co-judge Luke Bryan but it ended up tearing her outfit.

"I just split my pants!" Katy suddenly proclaimed during her review of a performance. She then stood up to prove that she wasn't joking by showing her tear. The audience, Maddie Poppe, who was being reviewed, and host Ryan Seacrest were left in splits after the singer revealed her torn pants.

She quickly ran to the sides of the stage and asked for help. "Tape it! Tape my butt!" Katy pleaded while a female crew member helped her hide her modesty. Later, Katy shared the clip on Twitter.

I have good news and bad news today - ☹️: I won't be able to live stream #AmericanIdol today but ?: I CAN promise you some pants splitting fun?? Tune in at 8/7c for round✌? of ?All Star? duets! pic.twitter.com/AaqCakSLdT — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) April 16, 2018

Although she addressed the wardrobe malfunction with a hilarious spirit, this isn't the first time that Katy has suffered a wardrobe malfunction on the show. During the auditions, the singer decided to dance with one of the participants when she slipped and showed too much. She embraced the situation and joked, "I'm the best dancer ever."

Check out the video here: