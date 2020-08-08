Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom are all set to welcome their first baby together any time now. The soon-to-be mommy never fails to flaunt her full-grown baby bump on her Instagram timeline. Nearing her due date, Katy seems to enjoy some good time with her beau.

In a video posted by Orlando on Instagram Katy bared her burgeoning baby bump as she danced in a tracksuit. The hilarious dance moves were filmed by her beau Bloom on his phone.

Here's what the video is all about

In the video we can see, soon to be a mommy in grey sweatpants was seated alongside Orlando. Before stepping down from the car, Bloom asked Katy: 'Yo honey, what day is it?'

Perry then got out of the car and pulled her hoodie up over her baby bump and showed some dance moves. The short video is simply unmissable.

Take a look at her dancing video:

A day before showcasing her dance moves, Katy on Thursday shared a snap on Instagram from the baby supplies store, where she is lying down on a chair with her eyes closed.

A tired and exhausted Katy captioned the picture as "poopedstar", that means a tired popstar.

Check out her post below.

For the unversed:

Due date

As per reports, Katy is all set to welcome a baby girl with her 43-year-old fiance Orlando. The couple started dating after meeting at a Golden Globes after-party in January 2016. A year later, they broke up but then got back together in April 2018.

On Valentine's Day 2019, the two announced their engagement and had planned to get married this year, but owing to Covid-19 outbreak the ceremony was postponed.