Katy Perry has been all 'smiles' lately. Along with her single, 'Smile' hitting the charts with promising reactions from fans, the singer is also all set to welcome her first child with actor and beau Orlando Bloom.

The couple shared several snippets of Katy's pregnancy including her pictures with the media and their fans. This time they came forward to reveal some of the things they are doing to prepare for the arrival of their child.

On an episode of the talk show, Celebrity Small Talk, the couple revealed that the 35-year-old 'Roar' singer has already made an upgrade to a mom car. Katy bought a hybrid SUV recently. When quizzed about whether the couple had bought a car seat for their child yet, Katy replied, "Not yet, but there's one in the garage…it's all happening, bit by bit, little by little."

Katy also shared her thoughts on being a mom and a working one at that. She said, "I never wanted to have to choose between being a mother and doing what I love. As long as it brings me joy then I think the energy surrounding it and my family is healthy. I'm an active mum, I call myself a mom on the move."

Katy has been actively working even in the lockdown. She recently launched her new single, 'Smile.' She has also been spotted on various outings, the recent one being on the beach.

Katy Perry Instagram

The would-be mama took her Instagram account to share some pictures of her bump too. A very pregnant Katy captioned the post as, "Never too pregnant for a crop ‍♀️ and never too good for a mask Get ur #SMILE game on (tho don't forget darling #Daisies) and head to the link in my bio for your merch bundles! "

She sported a white crop t-shirt and yellow shorts in the picture.