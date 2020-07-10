Katy Perry has just launched a new single, 'Smile.' The song is the title track from her upcoming album. This will be Katy's fifth album to hit the market.

While launching the new song, Katy took to her Twitter account to share her inspiration behind the single. She said, "I wrote the title track from the album when I was coming through one of the darkest periods of my life and had lost my smile. This whole album is my journey towards the light - with stories of resilience, hope, and love."

The song talks about overcoming rejection with lyrics,

"But every tear has been a lesson

Rejection can be God's protection

Long hard road to get that redemption

But no shortcuts to a blessin'."

The 35-year-old soon to be mom, choose a circus theme to announce the launch of her song. Katy shared a virtual carnival game with her fans to help them figure out the name of her album. Her fans had to pop virtual balloons and as the prize, they learnt the name of her album. The full album is expected to release on August 14.

The album's cover art shows Katy dressed as a clown. The singer is wearing a blue and white checkered clown suit and sporting a big red nose. The title 'Smile' is written in the shape of an actual smile. The song has been released on Spotify is and is available for pre-order on Amazon Music and Apple Music.

This has been Katy's second release this year. The singer had earlier released the song, 'Never Worn White'. This song captured Katy's anxiety surrounding marriage. The song also came out with a video where Katy announced that she was expecting her first child with fiancé and Hollywood actor, Orlando Bloom.