Katy Perry said goodbye to her grandmother Ann Pearl Hudson in a sad turn of events this Sunday. Her grandmother was 99 years old at the time of her death.

The 35-year-old singer took to her Instagram account and wrote, "I don't know when a soul enters a new vehicle but if there is an afterlife where there's a waiting room of the coming and going my mind wonders if the soul that is waiting to come into my world is getting a kiss on the forehead from my sweet Grandma that departed this earth yesterday. My heart hopes so."

'Katy Perry expecting her first child with Orlando Bloom'

Katy Perry had announced just a few days ago that she was pregnant. The singer is expecting her first child with actor Orlando Bloom.

Talking about her unborn baby and her grandmother, Katy further wrote, "If she is able to speak with the soul in waiting the conversation would probably include 'are sure you wanna pick this wild group?!' There would most definitely be some sarcasm, a witty quip or two... tbh grandma probably had a glass of her favorite blush wine ready upon arrival to this afterlife... and a most fashionable look, jewels included, naturally."

Katy also said, referring to her grandmother that "She started it all, as she used to remind us and I'm so grateful she did."

Katy's grandmother lived an interesting life. She used to make G strings for showgirls in Las Vegas while raising three children all by herself. She also survived the Great Depression.

Reminiscing the good old times, the singer further revealed, "She was always authentically herself, funny and full of all the sweet cosy things you think of when you think of grandma. She gave me crisp dollar bills in hallmark cards, she let us eat her favourite almond cookies from the 99 cent store while we asked questions about the different fans she had on display on her walls. She was a wonderful grandma and I will forever carry some of her in me."