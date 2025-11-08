Bollywood's power couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have become parents to a baby boy. The couple embraced parenthood on November 7, 2025, and shared the joyous news with fans on social media.

In a heartfelt joint post, they wrote, "Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025, Katrina and Vicky."

Katrina Kaif health update: Mother and Newborn 'Healthy, Under Observation'

Later in the evening, HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, where Katrina delivered her baby, confirmed that both mother and child are doing well. A hospital source said, "Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were blessed with a baby boy at 8:23 AM today. Both mother and baby are stable. Discharge not yet planned."

From fans and colleagues across the film fraternity, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, and Kiara Advani, among others, congratulated the couple.

On Saturday, Sham took to Instagram to express his gratitude and happiness at becoming a grandfather. He wrote, "Shukariya Rab Da...Kal se Bhagwan ka mere parivar pe etna meherban rehne ke liye jitna bhi shukar kar raha hun, unki blessings ke samne kam pad raha hai (Thank you, Lord... Since yesterday, I've been thanking God for being so kind and generous to my family, but no amount of gratitude feels enough for His blessings)."

Deepika Padukone congratulated Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on their pregnancy announcement by posting protective "evil eye" emojis on their Instagram post.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas commented, "So happy! Congratulations."

Kareena Kapoor Khan added, "Kat, welcome to the boy mamma club! So happy for you and Vicky."

Others, including Parineeti Chopra, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, and Rakul Preet Singh, also shared their happiness. "Congrats, new mamma and papa!" wrote Parineeti, while Sonam added, "Amazing, both of you. All my love." Rakul gushed, "Omggggg congratulations, you two! So happy!"