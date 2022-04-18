Ranbir Kapoor lifting Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor striking a pose with Jeh: Best pictures from the wedding Close
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been serenaded with exorbitant wedding gifts. From diamond bracelets to luxury handbags and high-end watches; their close industry friends have shell out a huge amount to congratulate them and send their best wishes to the newly married couple.

From Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan to many others -- this is what Ranbir and Alia have been gifted.

Ranbir Kapoor with Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone at Filmfare Awards 2019
Ranbir Kapoor with Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone at Filmfare Awards 2019Instagram

Katrina Kaif: Katrina Kaif has reportedly gifted Alia a platinum bracelet worth Rs 14.5 lakh.

Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone
Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone on Koffee with Karan 6.Instagram

Deepika Padukone: Deepika Padukone sent a high-end luxury watch pair for the couple that cost her almost Rs 15 lakh.

Sidharth Malhotra: Sidharth Malhotra, who was once dating Alia Bhatt, reportedly gifted her a collection of luxury handbags worth Rs 3 lakh.

Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra
Alia Bhatt and Priyanka ChopraVarinder Chawla/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra: Priyanka Chopra is said to have sent diamond necklace worth Rs 9 lakh for the new bride.

Varun Dhawan: Alia's Badrinath Ki Dulhania co-star sent her Gucci sandals worth Rs 4 lakh, says a Bollywood life report.

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh
Alia Bhatt, Ranveer SinghTwitter

Ranveer Singh: Atleast one gift that the groom can also use! Ranveer Singh gifted the couple a high-end luxury bike.

Kareena Kapoor: The report states that Kareena Kapoor gifted the bride a gorgeous diamond set worth Rs 3 lakh.

Neetu Kapoor: Neetu Kapoor has reportedly gifted the couple a flat worth Rs. 26 crore.

