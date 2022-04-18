Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been serenaded with exorbitant wedding gifts. From diamond bracelets to luxury handbags and high-end watches; their close industry friends have shell out a huge amount to congratulate them and send their best wishes to the newly married couple.

From Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan to many others -- this is what Ranbir and Alia have been gifted.

Katrina Kaif: Katrina Kaif has reportedly gifted Alia a platinum bracelet worth Rs 14.5 lakh.

Deepika Padukone: Deepika Padukone sent a high-end luxury watch pair for the couple that cost her almost Rs 15 lakh.

Sidharth Malhotra: Sidharth Malhotra, who was once dating Alia Bhatt, reportedly gifted her a collection of luxury handbags worth Rs 3 lakh.

Priyanka Chopra: Priyanka Chopra is said to have sent diamond necklace worth Rs 9 lakh for the new bride.

Varun Dhawan: Alia's Badrinath Ki Dulhania co-star sent her Gucci sandals worth Rs 4 lakh, says a Bollywood life report.

Ranveer Singh: Atleast one gift that the groom can also use! Ranveer Singh gifted the couple a high-end luxury bike.

Kareena Kapoor: The report states that Kareena Kapoor gifted the bride a gorgeous diamond set worth Rs 3 lakh.

Neetu Kapoor: Neetu Kapoor has reportedly gifted the couple a flat worth Rs. 26 crore.