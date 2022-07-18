Katrina Kaif's birthday bash photos are all over the internet. What has caught the attention of the netizens is Ileana D Cruz taking part in the celebration.

Why Did Ileana Attend Katrina's Birthday?

The presence of Ileana left many wondering how she and Kat became good friends, to an extent of joining birthday celebration at an overseas destination.

Katrina celebrated her 39 birthday at the Maldives. In the photo shared by Ileana, Vicky Kaushal, Anand Tiwari, Mini Mathur, Isabella Kaif and Sebastian Laurent Michel.

Well, the reason why Ileana was spotted with Katrina is because of the latter's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel, say reports in the media. It is now speculated that Ileana is seeing Sebastian.

Dating for Six Months

They have been dating for over six months. In the recent past, they have spent time together in Katrina Kaif's old apartment in Bandra. Also, they spent time at Ileana's residences in Bandra and London.

Sebastian, who is a model, was seen at Katrina Kaif's marriage. He likes to stay away from media glare and his Instagram too is private.

Coming to Ileana, her well-known relationship was with Australian photographer Andrew Kneebone. They were in a relationship for some years. However, they parted ways in 2019. However, she did not reveal the reason behind the break-up.

On asking how Ileana dealt with the break-up, she had said, ""How do you deal with her heartbreak? There are so many ways to deal with it. Have a nice bunch of girlfriends if you have got them, you know, a good support system. Cake always helps."

In another interview, the multilingual actress said that she started falling in love with her again. "I went to a therapist and she told me to accept the compliments. I have accepted myself now and I am doing well, but staying in love is a different thing. Having a partner makes you feel calm and secure, but your mental well-being is far more important," she added.