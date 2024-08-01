After a week-long fashion extravaganza celebs dressed at their best as they walked the ramp for the ongoing India Couture Week 2024. The couture was an enchanting display of elegance and glamour.

From Khushi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Aditya Roy Kapur,

And on the finale event, Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna graced the runway as showstoppers for renowned designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock.

Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna are a vision in white as they walk the ramp for Falguni,

On July 31, Wednesday, the closing day of the fashion week, saw both Vicky and Rashmika walking the ramp looking serene in white outfits.

While Vicky wore a white sherwani, Srivalli, aka Rashmika, wore an ivory lehenga choli that had sequins and beadwork. The lehenga had a long veil. Rashmika was all smiles as she seized the runway.

Vicky Kaushal's regal aura left the audience swooning over him.

Rashmika and Vicky made a stunning presence as they walked the ramp to the soulful tunes of Tere Bina from Guru and Ve Haaniya, creating an unforgettable finale to the couture week.

While Rashmika wrapped her hand around Vicky, the latter kept his hands in the front.

Fans wanted Katrina and Vicky to slay the ramo and not Rashmika and Vicky

However, netizens weren't happy to see Rashmika beside Vicky, they wanted Katrina and Vicky to walk the runway as they would have made for a better pair, as they are a power couple in real life.

A user wrote, "Vicky and Katrina we want.."

Another mentioned, "Power couple only Katrina n Vicky.."

The third mentioned, "Why not have husband and wife together??"

About the collection that Rashmika and Vicky wore during the ramp walk

The luxurious fabric of Falguni Shane Peacock is dedicated to weavers at Swadesh.

Swadesh, known for its commitment to preserving India's traditional arts and crafts, collaborates closely with the designer duo to bring these handcrafted wonders to the forefront of global fashion.

The event was not just a fashion show; it was a sensory feast that began with a contemporary dance and Sitara performance themed in lilac.

The evening was further enlivened by a live concert featuring contemporary renditions of popular Bollywood hits, adding a dynamic musical element to the runway experience.

The bridal collection segment was particularly enchanting, with models walking to live renditions of hit songs such as Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera from Swades, and other hits like Mast Magan, Tere Hawale, and Peer Vi Tu.

Work Front

Vicky was last seen in Bad Newz which also stars Tripti Dimri as well as Ammy Virk Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen together in the period drama Chhava. Vicky plays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, whereas Rashmika will be seen as his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale.