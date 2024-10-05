Katrina Kaif was a vision as she was spotted at Kalina airport in a traditional attire. The diva made sure all eyes were on her as she flaunted her curves in an embellished Tarun Tahiliani saree. However, for the first time, more than Katrina, it was something else that caught everyone's attention. Kaif seemed to be wearing a diabetes patch on her arm.

Video worries fans

As soon as the videos of the same emerged online, it soon went viral. Netizens couldn't wrap their mind around Katrina having to use the diabetes patch and many were left worried for the actress. The diabetes patch is also known as the blood sugar patch which helps in tracking the glucose level in our blood at all times.

The small, black patch comes with an adhesive that can be glued to the body. It then keeps reading the body's glucose levels and sending it to the device it is linked to like a laptop or a phone. It can easily be peeled off and is easy to be glued. "What's that black thing on her arm?" asked a user. "Is that a blood glucose monitor on the back of her arm?" asked another user.

"Is she diabetic?" a social media user asked. "Worried to see Kat wearing the diabetes monitor on her arm," another social media user wrote. "I hope she is well," read a comment. "This could just be a precautionary measure," another comment read.

Katrina Kaif on gaining weight

In an interview, Katrina Kaif recently told Huda Kattan how Vicky Kaushal calms her down when she feels bloated. "I will be sitting and talking with my husband or getting ready for an event, and I'll be complaining about something about my physical appearance or saying, 'I am not happy with the way I am looking, and I've gained weight and I'm not comfortable'," the Tiger 3 actress said.

"And my husband will sit there and go 'Aren't you the one who keeps telling everyone It's Kay to be You and it's okay to be you however you are and just how you are'? And then I kind of look at him and I'll be like, 'Do you mind?' But at the same time, it is that gentle reminder that 'Hey, one second'. This is what this is about, and this is why I started this (brand), and I have to apply the same kindness to myself," she further added.