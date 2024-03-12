Women's Premier League match is on, and the last game was played between the Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz in Delhi on Monday.

Each day, celebrities cheer for their favourite teams and head to a particular city to watch a cricket match. Actor Katrina Kaif watched a match with her sister Isabelle Kaif in Delhi.

Katrina Kaif watches WPL match and clicks selfies with fans

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, she posted an Instagram carousel wherein she is seen watching the match with her sister.

Post the thrilling match Katrina, along with the pictures, penned a post in which she wrote, "These girls ......All heart (white heart emoji) More power to you (high voltage emoji) #itskaytobeyou #upwarrioz (cricket game and lipstick emojis). And a wonderful time with the most charming Sharma family."

While watching the match, she also clicked selfies with her fans.

A clip shows, two children wanting to click photos with her. The actor pulled the little girl closer to her, turned her towards the camera, and posed with them.

Another clip from the match has surfaced online that shows, Katrina sitting on a balcony next to Isabelle. She smiled and waved at her fans.

On Tuesday morning, Katrina returned to Mumbai from Delhi with Isabelle. She was seen wearing a polka-dotted outfit, a black jacket, and shoes. Katrina smiled and posed for paparazzi outside the airport before getting inside her car. One of the paps gave her a rose, and she kindly accepted it.

Netizens were in awe of her humbleness. A section of netizens noticed that her face was is glowing and now looked natural.

A user wrote, "I feel she has removed some of her fillers and looks really good.."

Another mentioned, "She looks good now as compared to her previous looks."

During her previous spotting, her face and lips seemed swollen, and fans were of the view that she had probably undergone surgery.

Some even though she has lip fillers done.

And with her recent appearance, fans are happy that she is now looking natural.

Work front

Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas. The film, helmed by Sriram Raghavan, also stars Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. Merry Christmas.