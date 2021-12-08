Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are leaving no stone unturned in making their wedding a gala affair. And the leaked food menu is a testament to that. From exotic fruits to vegetables that have been ordered from abroad; the guests are going to be served a rather exquisite menu.

Apart from this, the guests would also get to savour the taste of Rajasthan and North India through the three-day wedding festivities. Let's take a look at the menu.

5-tier wedding cake

The couple would have both Hindu and Christian wedding. ViKat would be cutting a blue-and-white five-tier Tiffany wedding cake. A special chef from Italy has been called in to prepare the cake for the couple.

Indian menu

The guests of the wedding would be served a wide array of live station food items. There would also be fish platters. Rajasthani delicacies like daal baati churma, paya and laal maas would also be a part of the menu. Indian street foods like golgappas, chaats, dahi bhalla, kebabs, kachori would also be prepared for the guests.

Vegetables and fruits

Apart from all this, over 70 types of veggies have been called in from different states of the country. 75 types of vegetables have been imported and 76 types of fruits have also been ordered. Different types of herbs, lettuce, corn, asparagus, drumsticks, mushrooms, zucchini would also be used to make various food items.

Gooseberry, raspberry, lychee, blueberry, mango, kiwi, oranges and many other exotic fruits would be a part of the extravagant menu.