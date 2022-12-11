Filmmaker Amritpal Singh Bindra turned a year older as he celebrated his birthday in Worli, Mumbai, last night (December 10). The star-studded birthday bash was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Salman Khan, Aryan Khan, Kiara Advani - Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi, Ananya Panday, Rhea Chakraborty, Maheep Kapoor with Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Pandey with Bhavna Pandey, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh among others.

While Bollywood's alleged couples also graced their presence.

Navya Naveli Nanda - Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, and more. Kiara Advani - Sidharth Malhotra looked stunning as they put their best fashion foot forward.

While Shah Rukh Khan's family, wife Gauri and son Aryan twinned in yellow outfits as they arrived at the bash. Shah Rukh Khan avoided the paparazzi as he remained seated in the back seat of the car, which was covered with a black curtain.

Katrina Kaif looked stunning in a red outfit as the actress waved at the paparazzi.

Salman Khan looked dapper in the black shirt. He was seated in his car while the paparazzi clicked him.

Reports of Seema Sajdeh's brother Bunty Sajdeh dating actress Rhea Chakraborty grabbed headlines last week. On Saturday, Seema was spotted arriving at filmmaker Amritpal Singh Bindra's birthday bash in Mumbai with Rhea the duo was joined by Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty.

As per reports in Hindustan Times that Rhea and Bunty are together, "It's so good to see them together and happy. Whatever Rhea has been through in the last few years, Bunty has been her shoulder and support system. He was there for her when things were getting dirty," the source claimed.

Rhea looked bewitching in a black dress with her tresses styled in waves. On the other hand, Seema looked enthralling in a white outfit. Both Rhea and Seema were all smiles as the paparazzi captured them.

Seema was recently seen on the reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives which is streaming on Netflix India.

Take a look at the inside pictures from the bash along with pictures and videos of Varun Dhawan along with his wife Natasha Dalal, Nora Fatehi, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, and Shanya Kapoor.