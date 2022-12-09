Salaam Venky starring Kajol and Vishal Jethwa as directed by Revathy has released today in cinema halls. The film also features a cameo appearance by Aamir Khan, with Rahul Bose, Rajeev Khandelwal, Prakash Raj and Ahana Kumra in prominent roles.

The plot

The slice-of-life emotional drama is about a terminally ill boy, Venkatesh (Vishal Jethwa) who is suffering from a terminal condition called DMD and his last wish is to donate his organs. but this can only happen after euthanasia. Like every mother, Sujata (Kajol) is against it, she refuses to let her son give up on life.

However, as the story moves forward, Kajol fulfills her son's last wish. Venkatesh, doctor Shekhar (Rajeev Khandelwal), Rahul Bose the lawyer and Aahama Kumra the journalist help the ailing son die with dignity as they vouch for euthanasia.

The film touches upon a sensitive subject organ donation. The first reviews of Salaam Venky are out. Audiences are lauding the power-packed performances by the cast and are hailing the soul-stirring storyline. The film touches upon the beautiful mother-son bond, how medical science has advanced over the years and society's acceptance of euthanasia.

Apart from Kajol and Vishal Jetwa's acting prowess, fans are blown over by Rajeev Khandelwal's powerful cameo appearance in the film and believe he is such an underrated actor.

Take a look

A user wrote, "Rajeev Khandelwal ( as Venky's doctor) ace their parts and give a sense of colour to a monotone palette which in the pre-interval film featured only a few people with Venky and Sujata as the highlight."

#SalaamVenky is small HEARTFELT story about the RESOUNDING bond of Mother and son#VishalJethwa is truly a sight to behold in his performance while #Kajol is terrific would be an understatement.#Revathy had carved a good little screenplay.



Do give it a shot. @vishaljethwa06 pic.twitter.com/xzPvy7WFCW — Shubham (@Shubham26383793) December 9, 2022

one thing about the reviews is that everyone is praising Kajol's performance ?@itsKajolD #SalaamVenky pic.twitter.com/vw4ixvuzRQ — GO VENKY (@FanaaForKajol) December 9, 2022

There is no better actress than Kajol, scenes from the movie #SalaamVenky , your facial expressions are amazing and show all the emotions pic.twitter.com/dE6vNA7bTv — SHKajol❤️Pyaar?? (@SandraC69740420) December 8, 2022

Just finished watching #salaamvenky

What a amazing film ?

Best film ever watched till date

Kajol❤️❤️❤️ u r very awesome — Vidya (@Vidyakajolic) December 9, 2022

#SalaamVenky. A film made once in years. An extremely heartwarming and emotional experience. Terrific performances by @itsKajolD and @vishaljethwa06. A refreshing cameo by #AamirKhan as well. Highly recommended. Never take anything for granted ❤️ — ADITYA (@AdiSRKian) December 9, 2022

Another mentioned, "A heart-rending saga of a mother who battles all odds with a smile to keep up with her charming but terminally ill son Venky who is suffering from life degenerating disease - DMD. Based on a real-life story, watch it with a hanky in your hand!"

The third user mentioned, "The banter between a doctor and his patient is just too cute and refreshing. Also, if I get a doctor like Shekar, I would be always in the hospital only. (:p) Nevertheless, Rajeev does a fair job in the movie."

Just finished watching #salaamvenky

What a amazing film ?

Best film ever watched till date

Kajol❤️❤️❤️ u r very awesome — Vidya (@Vidyakajolic) December 9, 2022

The fourth one mentioned, "There someone else said it! "Rajeev Khandelwal is such an underrated acting gem."

Ajay Devgn reviews Kajol's film Salaam Venky.

Salaam Venky ‘charged’ me emotionally. This one is special.



The whole team shines, especially Revathy. And, young @vishaljethwa06. My best wishes to the entire cast & crew. pic.twitter.com/3r4hqg6THi — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) December 8, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Ajay Devgn shared a romantic post for Kajol and also extended warm wishes to the cast and crew. He wrote, "Salaam Venky 'charged' me emotionally. This one is special. The whole team shines, especially Revathy. And, young @vishaljethwa06. My best wishes to the entire cast & crew(sic)."