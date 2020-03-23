Ekta Kapoor's Naagin saw an unprecedented response from the audience nationwide. No one had expected Naagin to receive such massive TRPs, that too series after series. Ekta Kapoor recently revealed that Naagin was earlier supposed to be a film and not a series. She also revealed that she had approached Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra to be a part of it but they declined.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Ekta revealed that it was their lack of knowledge of the folklore that probably led them to say no to the project. However, Ekta added that she loves both the women and would love to collaborate with them sometime in the future and wouldn't let that chance go.

"I had just mentioned it. I should have given the context. They did not know how big the folklore in India is. Priyanka had said yes, Katrina did not get the bigness of folklore but both these women are great women. They are women I admire and love. I am hoping to work with both of them in my career. Everyone has this ambition of working with big male stars, even I have the ambition of working with a Priyanka or Katrina because they are such smart women. If come, Katrina did not Hindi, she has picked up brilliantly, fought being from non-film family, on her own, Priyanka did the same. So yes, they said no to a script but I was giving an example of how we don't understand the power of folklore in India. But both are great. I would love to work with them as producers, many years later as well," Ekta Kapoor said.

Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi controversy

Katrina Kaif, whose Sooryavanshi has been postponed owing to Covid – 19, had recently been in the news for trying to protect Rohit Shetty over his sexist remark on her. Rohit had said that when Katrina asked him to re-shoot a sequence, he had told her that no one would look at her when Ajay and Akshay were in the frame and thus not to worry about it. This hadn't gone down well with netizens, who came out strongly against the director and even slammed Katrina Kaif for taking his side.