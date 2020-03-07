Sooryavanshi will release soon, and the excitement is high. A reason for this excitement is all the talk around the actors and the camaraderie between cast members, particularly Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. Katrina Kaif gave audiences a taste of this in an adorable Instagram post.

Katrina Kaif plays Dog and the Bone on sets of Sooryavanshi

When it comes to films, usually cast members do share insider snippets into what goes on on sets. Now, with social media, this has become more accessible and frequent. Katrina Kaif used the opportunity to let us in on a Behind The Scenes of Sooryavanshi.

The actress posted a video on Instagram where she, rest of the cast and crew are playing a game of Dog and the Bone on the beach. Clearly, Katrina Kaif is on Akshay Kumar's team, as Katrina goes in to retrieve the bone, he is seen giving her instructions. However, captain Akshay Kumar doesn't seem pleased with her attempt. She then tells him "Ae you stop that face." Director, Rohit Shetty is also seen watching amused at the whole event.

Clearly a lot of fun has been had in the making of the film. We need to see if that will show on the screen. The film is set to release on March 24th. The trailer was released earlier this week, receiving a thunderous response from audiences. The other two cops from the Rohit Shetty universe, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will also be seen in the film. Surely, the anticipation isn't exaggerated.