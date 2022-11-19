It is not every day that you see Katrina Kaif losing her cool at an event or at paps. However, something similar happened a few hours back. Katrina had reportedly come for her workout when she was hounded by the paparazzi. While at first she tried to close the car's door, when the paps requested her to pose, she lost her calm.

What went down

Katrina, who is always otherwise in a refreshing mood, angrily asked the reporters to put their cameras down. She also told them that she had come for exercising. When they refused to budge, Kaif angrily walked away. The shutterbugs kept apologising to her but she walked away from the spot.

"Aap log camera neeche rakho, hum yahan exercise karne aaye hain. (Keep your cameras down, we are here to exercise)," an ETimes video captured her saying. She further added, "Agar aap aise karenge na...Camera neeche rakhiye aap (If you continue doing this...keep your cameras down)," and walked off.

Katrina - Vicky's marital world

Katrina Kaif broke a million hearts when she tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal in December, 2021. Their love story blossomed out of nowhere and surprised everyone. Talking about Katrina, Vicky recently said at an event, "You all don't know much, but meri biwi is like a chalta firta doctor. She's a scientist. Unhe bohot gyaan hai aur kuch zyada hi gyaan hai (She has a lot of knowledge). But she helps me a lot and is always making sure I am eating well, taking care of myself, sleeping well, and not just running around to work."

On the work front, Katrina is busy with Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas also featuring, Vijay Sethupathi.