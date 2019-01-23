It's 2019 and the IPL fever seems to be catching up with everyone, even Bollywood celebs, and Katrina Kaif has been gripped by it. After Salman Khan's batting skills, we recently caught a glimpse of Katrina Kaif showing off some of her cricketing moves on the sets of their upcoming film 'Bharat'.

In a playful mood, Kaif shared a video of herself playing a match on the sets of Bharat and asked Anushka Sharma to put in a good word for her to the Indian captain, Virat Kohli.

While Anushka is busy with hubby Virat in New Zealand, Preity Zinta was quick to jump into the conversation. Preity, who is the co-owner of Kings XI Punjab team, had a positive response to Katrina's request. She replied, "Wow babe, we should hire you."

However, this wasn't the end of the cheerful banter. Preity's response made Katrina write, "Pl do it PZ come on let me play (sic)."

Anushka Sharma too replied to Katrina's request and said, "Hahahaha there is nothing that you can't do (sic)." While comedian Sunil Grover, who is playing an important role in the film, had a rather funny comment. He wrote, "After looking at the shots, I am sure you will be offered to be part of badminton team as well. Saina Nehwal will agree."

Well, wouldn't we love to have Katrina on the field too?