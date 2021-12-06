Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's pre-wedding festivities have begun. A day after Vicky Kaushal dropped by Katrina Kaif's home, Katrina was seen at Vicky Kaushal's home with her entire family. Katrina and Vicky would be tying the knot in Rajasthan this week. Katrina looked radiant and was glowing like a new bride as she reached Vicky's residence with her mother and brother.

Unlike previous times, Katrina Kaif was not trying to hide or dodge the media. She posed happily for the paps and even waved at them. Vicky and Katrina are one of Bollywood's most sought after couples. As per reports, ViKat is leaving no stone unturned in keeping their wedding private and away from the public glare.

The pre-wedding functions

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding festivities would begin from December 7 onwards. The functions would be of sangeet, mehendi and marriage ceremony on December 9. As per reports, the duo has laid out rules to be followed by the guests at the wedding venue. The rules expect them not to mark their attendance at the venue, nor take or share pictures of the venue or of themselves, or of the couple.

The guests are not allowed to make videos or reels. And lastly, after a certain point at the venue, guests would not be allowed to carry a mobile phone either.

Karan Johar is reportedly choreographing dance sequences for the wedding. Kabir Khan, Aditya Dhar and only a handful of industry people have been invited to the wedding. The power couple is expected to throw a grand reception for Bollywood peeps after reaching Mumbai.