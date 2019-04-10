Varun Dhawan recently appeared on Arbaaz Khan's chat show – Quick Heal Pinch, and made some interesting comments and revelations. Some of the most mention-worthy comments involve Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Varun's phone.

While replying to a fan's comment on Varun and Alia's chemistry, the actor said that sometimes some onscreen pairs become iconic. Citing examples of the same, Varun mentioned Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, and lastly Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

Ranbir and Deepika do not only make a hit onscreen pair, but the two were once real-life lovers too.

Going forward, the Badlapur actor then spoke about receiving semi-nude pictures from girls and boys on his phone. This topic came up when Arbaaz asked him if he would be comfortable to share his ATM card or his phone with anyone. Varun opted for ATM card and said that it is too risky to share a phone with anyone in today's world.

He further said that his phone is often flooded with things he did not want to have, but appear on his phone due to social media. He said that a lot of time girls, as well as boys, have sent him semi-nude pictures, which even created problems between him and his girlfriend Natasha.

The next question asked to Varun was – who is more interesting on social media versus real life? Varun took Katrina Kaif's name and added that her social media makes it look like she is always having a fun time and holidays. But in real life Katrina is always focussed in work. "She is a horse with blinkers on, except when she is hungry and chooses to eat something," he said.

Adding to the comment, Arbaaz said, "Even when hungry she eats like a horse", and Varun agreed to him too.

Another interesting thing said on the show is regarding Varun's marriage. While speaking about the phone issue, Varun said that people nowadays keep two phones after marriage. Reacting to this, Arbaaz quickly said, "That is what going to happen with you soon". Agreeing to it, Varun then said, "Yes, but I won't keep two phones, and instead resort to pager".

So, are Varun and Natasha planning to tie the knot anytime soon? Well, only time will tell.