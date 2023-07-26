Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif never fail to give us major couple goals. Touted as one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood they never miss an opportunity to make heads turn with their public appearances. On Tuesday evening, who's who from the entrainment industry graced their presence for the special screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.

Katrina and Vicky walk hand-in-hand

However, all eyes were glued to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's presence as they walked hand-in-hand at the venue.

Katrina looked like a doll in a white mini dress, while Vicky slayed in denim.

The couple posed for paparazzi and couldn't take their eyes off each other. Their mushy PDA was simply unmissable.

Well, it's a known fact that Katrina Kaif is coined as the Barbie of Bollywood and needless to say, the actor looked as pretty as ever in the white dress.

Netizens react

Netizens couldn't contain their happiness and flocked to the paparazzo's comment section and praised VicKat's pairing. A section of netzines also said, "Indian Barbie".

A user wrote, "Vicky Kaushal with his real-life Barbie."

Another mentioned, "Can't believe she's 40+".

Katrina Kaif attends Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani's screening despite Karan Johar lashing out at the makers of Merry Christmas

Katrina Kaif attended Karan Johar's film screening despite, Karan Johar lashing out at the makers of Merry Christmas starring Katrina and Vijay Sethupathi for clashing on a date without the courtesy of a calling up.

Apart from this, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were under one roof as they attended the screening of Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, while Deepika Padukone skipped it.