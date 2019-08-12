Katrina Kaif has been through a lots of highs and lows both in her professional and personal life but the actress didn't let the negativity overpower her determination. Perhaps, Katrina would've never ever dreamt of becoming one of the A-list actresses in Bollywood after her debut film Boom in 2003 had suffered a terrible fate at the box office. From working with the three Khans of Bollywood - Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan to getting several successful films to her name, Katrina has surely come a long way. So when we stumbled upon an old picture of Katrina on social media, it took a second for us to recognize the diva at first glance.

In the picture, Katrina was seen posing in a pink coloured dress keeping her arms crossed showing off her left profile to the camera. The picture was taken from the sets of 2005 Telugu film Allari Pidigu which featured ‎Nandamuri Balakrishna‎ in lead role. It was shared by one of Katrina's fan page on Twitter and now it is going viral on the internet.

Soon Katrina Kaif fans went gaga over her throwback picture and it her very cute and adorable. And now the actress is counted as one of the sexiest women in India.

#Throwback Katrina Kaif on the sets of Allari Pidigu in 2005 pic.twitter.com/tnMELt4L82 — Katrina Kaif Online (@KatrinaKaifFB) August 8, 2019

On the work front, Katrina will be next seen Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar.