Deepika Padukone is back with another party number and this time it is from the movie – Fighter. The song – Sher Khul Gaye - starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone is an absolute banger and the duo's dance moves are just unmatchable. As soon as Deepika and Hrithik dropped the song, social media went crazy with excitement. The song has so far received over five lakh likes and over three thousand comments.

Social media reactions

Sher Khul Gaye song starring Deepika and Hrithik Roshan seems to have divided the internet. While many are roaring with the song's tunes, there are many who feel let down by it.

"Kat and Hrithik have better chemistry," a user commented.

"Is it just me or is the music similar to dynamite," another user wrote.

"Vishal Shekhar have cracked (pun intended) "ghungroo toot gaye" can be made into multiple songs," a social media user wrote.

"It's sounds like ghoogharoo from war only," one more comment read.

"Deepika and hritik had amazing screen presence but the song was average kinda it wasn't as good as I expected," another user opined.

"idk why but these days almost every song sounds similar," was one more of the comments on the video. "It's giving bang bang vibes," a user commented.

Those who were impressed

However, there were many who were bowled over by the song and the dance moves. "Hrithik dancing is poetry in motion," a user commented. "This chemistry is fire," another user commented. "She wasn't wrong about the chemistry," one social media user commented. While Ranveer Singh called the song "makkhan", Rakesh Roshan called it "super".

The teaser of Fighter dropped online just a week ago and sent social media into a tizzy. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the teaser was called India's answer to Hollywood's Top Gun. Deepika will be seen playing the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni in the film while Hrithik will be seen playing the role of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty.

Shah Rukh Khan had penned a long note praising the film's teaser. "The only thing that can be more beautiful than @iHrithik @deepikapadukone @AnilKapoor is the way @justSidAnand presents his films. Looking so good all round and finally Sid has developed a sense of humour....'you must be joking' bro!! All the best to everyone. Ready for take off!" The film is slated to release on January 25, 2024 and has patriotism, high action sequences, sleek helicopter fights and aerial drama written all over it.