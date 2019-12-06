Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx had called off their six-year-long relationship in August. Some reports suggest that Jamie has reportedly moved on in his life, which has left Katie in tears.

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise were in a loving relationship for a long time before the Dawson's Creek's actress decided to end her highly publicized marriage. Following that, she remained single for a very long time. However, she was spotted with Jamie Foxx on multiple occasions, fueling the dating rumours.

According to reports, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx were in a relationship for a very long time but decided to keep their affair private. Everything was going great between them but they reportedly decided to end their affair.

As per a report by RadarOnline, after parting ways with Jamie Foxx, Katie Holmes has started losing hope of ever finding true love in her life because Jamie has reportedly found someone already.

Katie Holmes' single life:

After the 51-year-old Jamie Foxx was spotted with protégé Sela Vave, the young singer called Jamie Foxx her older mentor multiple times on social media account. In November, the Django Unchained movie star was spotted with Kate Beckinsale. The acclaimed actress took to social media to clarify that she is not dating Jamie Foxx.

"Ever since Katie can remember it's been one disappointment after another," a source revealed to RadarOnline. "And now she's sitting back watching all these guys she once loved either move on to their new lives, or act like total womanizing douchebags."

After ending her long-term affair with Jamie Foxx, Katie Holmes is reportedly single but that does not mean that she is living a lonely life. The Batman Begins movie actress has her daughter to look after. She recently talked about the time when she got pregnant with Suri Cruise and how they both have grown up together.

"It's been nice that our ages fit ... how do I put this? Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match. We kind of grew up together," she said.