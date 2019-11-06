Katie Holmes is enjoying her life with her teenage daughter Suri Cruise. Their Instagram pictures reveal how much Suri looks like her mother and how much they both love each other. Recently, Tom Cruise's former wife talked about the time she got pregnant with Suri.

In the December issue of Elle UK, Katie Holmes opened up about her 13-year-old daughter Suri Cruise and how they both "kind of grew up together".

"I was happy to become a mom in my twenties," the 40-year-old Katie Holmes shared. "It's been nice that our ages fit ... how do I put this? Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match. We kind of grew up together," she said.

Katie Holmes married Top Gun movie star Tom Cruise in 2006, seven months after the birth of Suri Cruise. However, the Dawson's Creek actress filed for divorce in June 2012 after five years of their marriage. Katie's name was linked with several celebrated artists but it came as a shock to everyone when her pictures with Tom Cruise's former friend Jamie Foxx were leaked online.

Katie Holmes' dating life with Jamie Foxx:

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx were in a secret affair for a very long time. However, they reportedly ended their six-year relationship in May, although the news of it surfaced only in August.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx never publicly acknowledged their romance until the pictures of them from a beach surfaced online. Both Katie and Jamie attended the 2019 Met Gala together and became the talk of the town. Following this, several reports surfaced that claimed Jamie and Katie will soon get married. But this did not happen as the couple reportedly parted ways due to some private reasons.

The news of the breakup surfaced after the Django Unchained movie star was photographed holding hands with singer Sela Vave in August. Foxx has since addressed the dating speculation and claimed his relationship with Sela is of a mentor and mentee.

Katie Holmes' upcoming project:

Over the years, Katie Holmes has been very selective about her projects. The Batman Begins movie star had a cameo in Ocean's 8 and will now be seen in Brahms: The Boy II. The upcoming horror movie is a direct sequel to the acclaimed movie The Boy and will also star Ralph Ineson and Owain Yeoman in the lead roles.

Katie Holmes' Brahms: The Boy II is scheduled to release on February 21, 2020.