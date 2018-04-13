Indian actress and model Mahika Sharma lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the increasing number of rape cases and demanded immediate justice for the 8-year-old girl who was gang-raped and killed in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir.

Stressing that justice delayed is justice denied, Mahika said that the people of India are suffering due to the political fight between Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress. She said that the rapists of the girl should be handed out the death penalty at the earliest.

"(The victim) won't get justice if the Supreme Court takes years to give her justice. Every year, one among us is being raped and killed. Is this the security India is giving us? Today I feel sad that I'm Indian. Our PM Modi is celebrating success. That's a shame. I feel the politics has been at the worst stage as it could be. In the fight of Congress and BJP, why we innocent are suffering? I feel all the Indian citizens should come out together, and we should stop paying taxes, and also we should stop voting till these children don't get justice," Mahika said in a statement.

She also questioned why the Rajputs, who had protested against the release of the film Padmaavat, are silent in this case.

"In this case the culprits should be put in front of hungry lions and tigers alive. We need to set fear inside every such man, so that they think before raping a girl. Also where are the Rajputs who were protesting during the release of Padmaavat? Where are the Rajput women now? Can't they fight and demand justice for the child now?

"I would just like to remind Modi - when a ruler can't protect the dignity of the female citizens, he is no more a ruler. Forget about 'ache din', at least don't let us face such 'burre din,'" she said.