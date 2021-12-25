Since Friday evening, denizens of the hilly remotest Ramkot area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district are in a festive mood after Kuldeep Singh- a native of the village Cheezi-Makwal ultimately reached home after spending 29 years in Pakistan iail.

After repatriation via the Wagah border in Punjab, Kuldeep Singh was waiting for the clearance of the authorities at Amritsar to proceed to his native place at Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir. His family members were also camping at Amritsar after getting information about his repatriation by Pakistani authorities on December 20.

On Friday evening, Kuldeep Singh, 53, ultimately reached his home after spending 29 long years in Pakistani's jail.

Village specially decorated to welcome Singh

Not only family members but the whole village was standing at the entry point of the village to receive Kuldeep Singh who was taken in a big procession amid beating of dhools and shouting of slogans. Profusely garlanded, villagers pelted flower petals on Kuldeep Singh to welcome him like a bridegroom.

Tears rolling from the eyes of 86-year-old Krishna Devi, mother of Kuldeep Singh. She had lost all hopes to meet her son again. Amid severe cold, she was standing at the main entrance of the village to welcome his son.

Interestingly, the Varmala ceremony was again performed in the presence of villagers. Urmila, wife of Kuldeep Singh was dressed up as a bride. Both husband and wife exchanged garlands.

Arrested in 1992 on espionage charges

Kuldeep Singh was arrested in 1992, but his family was not aware of his whereabouts. It was only after he was shifted to jail in 1995, his family came to know about his whereabouts. He had posted a letter to his family members informing them that he was in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail.

Kuldeep Singh was among two prisoners released by Pakistan on December 20. After repatriation, the duo was taken to Red Cross Bhavan at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital. Kuldeep Singh said that he suffered torture for three years at the hands of Pakistan agencies before he was produced in a court for espionage which ultimately sent him to 25 years of imprisonment.