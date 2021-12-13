The Border Security Force (BSF) on early Monday morning killed a woman intruder from Pakistan on the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's R S Pura sector. The body of the killed female intruder has been handed over to the R S Police for postmortem and further investigation in this case.

BSF spokesman S.P.S. Sandhu told that the woman from Pakistan was shot dead by alert jawans on the IB.

"BSF jawans noticed suspicious movement and warned the intruder several times not to cross the International Border but the intruder was continuously moving towards the barbed wire of the border", Sandhu said and added that BSF personnel killed the intruder on the International Border (IB).

Reports said that BSF jawans observed the movement of the intruder near Khurgala Post on IB before dawn. In the dark, the BSF soldiers couldn't ascertain whether the intruder, who had wrapped a woollen blanket around her, was a male or a female.

Sources said that BSF would convene a meeting with the Pakistan Rangers to show the picture of the deceased woman to hand over the body after identification.

Killed woman is between 45 to 48 years.

A senior officer of R S Pura Police told International Business Times that cops have recovered the body of a female intruder from the Zero Line on Monday morning after BSF informed about killing one female intruder on the IB.

"The killed woman is between the age group of 45 to 48 years", he said and added that the body has been sent to R S Pura hospital for autopsy. Sources said neither any weapon nor any document has been recovered from the possession of the killed woman intruder.

After a gap of four years, a female intruder has been killed on the IB. Earlier in 2017, a female intruder was killed in the Paragwal sector of the Jammu district.

Earlier suspected drone activity reported on IB on Saturday

Earlier on Saturday evening suspected drone activity was reported on IB in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

The drone was spotted near the Satpal border outpost along the IB in the Hiranagar sector of Kathua district. The BSF had alerted Jammu and Kashmir Police after a patrolling team heard the humming sound of a drone.

Several teams of BSF and J-K police have cordoned off the area and conducted search operations in the area to find out if it was a drone that was used to drop narcotics or weapons from across the border.