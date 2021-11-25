The officers of the Border Security Force on Wednesday lodged a strong protest with Pakistan Rangers over drone activities in the Jammu area during a commander-level meeting.

A commandant and wing commander level border meeting was held between Border Security Force and Pakistan Rangers on the International Border in Suchetgarh Octroi Post in R S Pura sector of Jammu district to maintain peace and harmony on the border.

After a gap of four months, a meeting between officers of BSF and Pakistan Rangers was held to maintain peace on the border.

Although during some festivals and events, sweets were also exchanged, no formal meeting for border management was held after July 24 this year.

Reports said that during the meet, India lodged a strong protest regarding the violation of IB by Pakistan-based drones and also apprised the Pakistani commander to refrain from such activities.

"A strong protest was lodged by BSF regarding violation of ceasefire on the International Border by Pakistan based drones and also apprised the Pak commander to refrain from such activities", sources in the BSF said.

Intrusion of drones becomes a routine affair in Jammu

After June 27 attack on Satwari Air Force Station, in the outskirt of Jammu city, intrusion of terror drones - controlled and manned from across the border has become a routine affair in the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

On June 27, drones were used to target the Indian Air Force base in Jammu with explosives which left two personnel injured.

The attack was the first such instance of suspected Pakistan-based terrorists deploying unmanned aerial vehicles to strike at vital installations in India. The National Investigation Agency is investigating the case. Jammu & Kashmir Police DGP Dilbag Singh said the drones come from across the border.

Over 350 drones have been sighted along the border with Pakistan since 2019.

On July 24, Jammu and Kashmir Police claimed they shot down a Pakistani drone carrying a five kg improvised explosive device in the Kanachak area of the Akhnoor sector. Kanachak is a border area in the Jammu district.

Pakistan objects to BSF's defence construction work

BSF sources said that Pakistan Rangers objected to the BSF defence construction work. Both commanders also agreed to resolve all operational matters and border issues with a mutual understanding. Both commanders agreed to work for maintaining a peaceful atmosphere on the border.

"During the meeting, commanders of both border guarding forces discussed various issues including maintenance of border pillars and latest infrastructure activities on border, Pakistan drone operations, and other activities", reports said.

Last meeting was held on July 24

Amid tension on the borders, the last meeting between BSF and Pakistan Rangers was held on July 24.

Although the meeting was organized at the request of the Pakistan Ranger, the BSF delegation had seized the opportunity to draw the attention of Pakistani authorities towards the intrusion of drones controlled from across the border and repeated attempts to infiltrate terrorists and to smuggled arms.

That was the first meeting after the renewed ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan and both sides committed to maintaining peace and harmony on the border.

On February 25, India and Pakistan had announced to strictly adhere to a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in J&K.