When she is not helping Meghan Markle get a hang of her new royal life, Kate Middleton is busy running on her wedges and playing with her children. A glimpse of her alter life was seen recently when the Duchess of Cambridge decided to spend some time with Prince William, their son and daughter, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The 36-year-old, who has a beautiful collection of formal attire that she sports at royal engagements, decided to give everyone some summer fashion goals when she wore an off-shoulder dress with light blue and white pinstripes.

Looking like a cool mom of three, Kate chose to pair the summer dress with a white tote and neutral Russell and Bromley wedges in which she was seen jogging following William's polo match at the Beaufort Polo Club.

She gave her hair-dresser a day off and chose to let her tresses down instead. The casual look is easily replicable. Kate sported the off-shoulder look just a couple of days after fans of the royal family criticised the Duchess of Sussex for her 'inappropriate' dress at the Trooping the Colour ceremony held in the honour of Queen Elizabeth II's birthday.

Meanwhile, the young prince was seen sporting a dark blue T-shirt and shorts on his day out while Charlotte was seen running around in a cute little floral printed dress. The trio was accompanied by seven-year-old Savannah Phillips, Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly's daughter.

Savannah stole the limelight at the Queen's birthday celebrations over the weekend. She got the internet laughing when she shut a chattering Prince George during the event.

Kate is currently on maternity leave, following the birth of her third child, Prince Louis. It is believed that the Duchess will not accompany Prince William or attend to royal engagements until autumn.

A post shared by Kris Royalty Blogger (@kristina.odoardi.royal.blog) on Jun 12, 2018 at 2:35am PDT

A post shared by Kate Middleton (@duchesscatherineofbritain) on Jun 12, 2018 at 2:24am PDT