Now that baby Sussex has arrived, it's time for the Royal Family to put aside their differences and welcome the newborn into the Royal household. And it looks like that's exactly what new aunt and uncle Kate Middleton and Prince William are doing.

Reportedly the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have congratulated Prince Harry and Meghan on the birth of their Royal baby. Prince William and Kate are 'delighted with the news' and are looking forward to meeting their new nephew, Kensington Palace has announced. An Instagram post on @KensingtonRoyal said: 'The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news of the birth of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son today, and look forward to meeting the latest addition to the family.'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed a baby boy at 5:26 am GMT on Monday, weighing 7lbs 3oz.

Harry's uncle, the Duke of York was the first family member to publicly congratulate the couple directly, writing on Twitter: 'Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the safe delivery of your baby boy.'

The birth of the Royal baby is still being kept tightly under wraps. Meghan Markle stayed true to her word and refused to pose on hospital steps after giving birth, which is a break from tradition. But Meghan doesn't seem to be the type of Royal who is too hung up on tradition, which could be an issue going forward. An official confirmation is still pending, but Meghan Markle seems to have given birth at Portland hospital, her plans for a home birth having been abandoned once she went into labour. The Queen is expected to visit the Royal couple as well as the newborn on May 7.