Kate Middleton and Prince William are diligent when it comes to their royal duties but it looks like the couple Cambridge might find it difficult to perform these duties going forward.

William and Kate will face an "enormous challenge" as they attempt to create a stable balance between their royal and parental roles, royal expert Catherine Mayer claimed.

The couple Cambridge apparently plays an important role within the Royal Family as the prospective Queen and King of the United Kingdom. Prince William and Kate Middleton have been model Royals when it comes to their duties. Despite their busy schedules, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are known to be dedicated parents to their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis. But royal expert Catherine Mayer claimed the couple facing an "enormous challenge" in balancing their role as parents with their royal duties.

In the 2017 documentary Kate: The Making of a Modern Queen, Ms. Mayer said: "It seems to me an enormous challenge for all of the young royals, but in particular for William and Kate to find a way, to do the empathy thing.....To do what is seen as being their core role of performing a charitable role and maintaining something they are clearly set to do which is redefining how much of themselves they make public."

We have to say, that observation could be considered outdated. Not only do Prince William and Kate Middleton not seem to be struggling but they seem to be thriving in their royal roles. Ms. Mayer suggested the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are seeking to maintain their privacy in an era of social media by "going against the tide" and maintaining strict control over how much the public gets to know about them.

