Ever since it was reported that Kate Middleton is battling cancer and is busy with the treatment, fans have been waiting with bated breath for an update. On Saturday, for King Charles III's official birthday, all eyes were on Kate, the Princess of Wales.

Kate returned to the public eye as part of the Trooping the Colour ceremony. This was her first official appearance since she revealed her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

What is the occasion?

The Trooping the Colour ceremony is an annual military ceremony that celebrates the British monarch's official birthday. With Charles also in attendance after his cancer diagnosis, it was a delight to see Kate and Charles III being present for the biggest occasion.

The royal get-together

Several pictures and videos of Kate, Prince Charles and William, from Buckingham Palace to the Horse Guards Parade, have surfaced on social media.

Kate was later seen on the balcony at Buckingham Palace with Prince William, Charles, and Queen Camilla.

Kate was seen smiling and looked in pink of health. She was seen sitting in a horse-drawn carriage with her three children as the procession went from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade. Prince Louis, 6, was captured waving to the crowds from the carriage window.

Needless to say, Kate's appearance was a surprise after months without a public appearance.

Akshata Murty and UK PM Rishi Sunak were seen at the Trooping the Colour ceremony

The couple braved the rain as they attended the ceremony with their kids.

For the ceremony, Akshata wore a stunning pink ensemble.

'HEIR' SHE IS: The Princess of Wales Kate Middleton makes her first public return since her cancer diagnosis as she celebrates King Charles' birthday parade alongside Prince William and the kids. pic.twitter.com/rpWp4i0G3s — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 15, 2024

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who was one of the VIP guests among the rest of the dignitaries, wore a suit.

Kate's note on social media

Announcing her first public appearance since her treatment, Kate shared a heartfelt note on Instagram. She thanked people for the outpour of love and support that she has been receiving during challenging times for her and William.

I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.



I am making good progress, but as anyone going… pic.twitter.com/J1jTlgwRU8 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 14, 2024

Kate wrote, "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days, you feel weak and tired, and you have to listen to your body and rest. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well." Kate also expressed her hope to participate in a few upcoming public engagements over the summer, acknowledging that she remains cautious about her recovery.

In conclusion, Kate Middleton wrote, "I am learning to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself this much-needed time to heal. Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have bravely shared your stories with me."

About Kate's cancer treatment

Kate Middleton was diagnosed with cancer following her abdominal surgery. Her cancer treatment is expected to continue for "a few more months."