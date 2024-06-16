Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is not only an ace actor but also a doting son. The actor hosted a grand party for his mother Zeenat Hussain on her 90th birthday.

The intimate birthday was attended by his close friends and family members.

Some of the guests who blessed and wished good health for Aamir Khan's mother are Juhi Chawla, daughter Ira Khan, and Aamir Khan's ex-wives Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta. Veteran actor Asha Parekh and other close friends and family members.

On Thursday, Juhi also shared a picture on her Instagram handle from the celebrations wherein she can be seen posing with Aamir Khan and one of the guests.

For the evening, Aamir Khan wore a white sherwani and, he was seen twinning with his mother.

Another photo featured Ira cutting the cake, the beautiful cake had a teapot design. Rina was seen cutting the cake. Aamir and Kiran looked on. Ira repurposed her wedding blouse for the party, wearing it with a cream saree. Aamir was seen in another candid photo – sitting on the floor, next to his mother – during the celebration.

It was reported that Aamir Khan has invited his family members and friends from different cities to celebrate his mother's birthday on June 13. She has been unwell for over a year. Now that she has recovered and doing well, everyone wanted to do a large get-together.

Work front

Aamir's next is 'Lahore 1947, which stars Sunny Deol in the lead role. It is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The film stars Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol and Ali Fazal.

This is the first time Sunny and Aamir will be working together.