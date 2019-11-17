Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently announced that they would be taking a break from their Royal duties. And it looks like another Royal couple may step in to reclaim the spotlight.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have taken a backseat to Meghan and Harry in recent months, even if one were to count the unflattering comments made by Prince Harry about his brother in a recent documentary.

One royal commentator has claimed Kate Middleton and Prince William could use Meghan and Harry's time away from Britain to reclaim some of the spotlight for themselves.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Express.co.uk: "With Harry, Meghan and Archie avoiding the limelight there will be a good deal of interest in William and Kate's activities....."On Monday 18th November William and Kate will attend the Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium, they previously attended in 2014 when she was pregnant with Charlotte and in 2017 when she was pregnant with Louis.....Expect considerable coverage of them with the celebrities performing this year which will include Robbie Williams, Rod Stewart, Emilie Sande and the cast of Mary Poppins."

Now, it looks like Meghan and Harry may not be celebrating Christmas on the best of terms with the Royal Palace, despite the statements made by the Palace.

Reportedly, the move has the Queen's support and a Buckingham Palace statement said: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month...."Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, [the couple] will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess' mother Doria."

The statement also added that the decision was in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty, the Queen.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may use the time away to figure out how to move forward and maybe even rehabilitate their public. We hope Meghan and Harry are able to figure out how to make Royal life work.