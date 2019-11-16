Meghan Markle seems to love doing things under the radar. Reportedly, the Duchess of Sussex secretly invited former FLOTUS Hillary Clinton to visit her at Frogmore Cottage where she shared a very touching moment with Archie Harrison.

Meghan Markle may have announced that she is taking six weeks off from her Royal duties, but it apparently looks like she is still active behind closed doors. Which is something she has been criticized for earlier, but it looks like Meghan is in no hurry to change her ways.

When the two American women met, they allegedly hugged in what was described as a "fan girl" moment, according to Mail Online. Prince Harry and the royal couple's six-month-old son Archie Harrison were reportedly also in attendance. Mrs. Clinton even managed to give the royal baby a cuddle when she was there.

The exact purpose of such a high profile secret meeting between two powerful women is still a mystery. A royal source said: "Both women have a lot of admiration for each other and it was a very sweet, warm meeting, they are mutual fan girls!"

It is no secret that Meghan Markle has been struggling to adjust to Royal life and even with the Queen trying to help it doesn't seem to be getting easier for the Duchess of Sussex. In fact, Meghan may even be antagonising the Queen herself with her decision to spend Christmas in the states.

Meghan Markle is a Royal and hse has quite a few privileges, including diplomatic ones and Hilary Clinton is quite high up when it comes to connections at the U.S State Department. Maybe the meeting was a prelude to Meghan's alleged move to the United States. We'll just have to wait and see.