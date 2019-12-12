Being public figures, Kate Middleton and Prince William are no strangers to being roasted in public or the occasional jibe that comes too close for comfort.

However, it looks like the couple Cambridge had to endure more than a fair share of crude jokes by comedian Romesh Ranganathan at this year's Royal Variety Performance. However, the jokes were aimed at Kate and William's children.

Now stand-up comedy and roast, in particular, are a delicate balancing act, and it looks like Romesh may have been pushing the limit on his material.

Reportedly, he joked: "Like me you're blessed with three kids....I imagine every morning they come running into your bedroom and you look at their beautiful faces and say, 'I regret this'."

Kate and William were filmed laughing out loud, and appeared to take it all in their stride. Fellow comedian Mr. Beckett then got in on the act, joking about William and Kate having to find a babysitter.

He said: "Thank you for coming out tonight. You're on date night. That's exciting.

"You got the babysitter until midnight or 1am? It's worth that extra 20 quid."

However, the jokes backfired with viewers, who praised the royal couple for their good humour, while criticising the presenters and show.

Now, we have to applaud Prince William and Kate Middleton for keeping their poise during the event and for understanding that the comments were made in jest. But the viewers of the show seem to be a little thin-skinned, or perhaps they feel that the Royal couple needs the public to stand up for them.

Either way, Kate and William seem to have shrugged off the jokes and moved on with their lives showing the world their dignified side.