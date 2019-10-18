Kate Middleton and Prince William's tour of Pakistan may not be going well. Reportedly, six Pakistani ministers walked out of the British High Commission reception, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended.

Reportedly, Kate Middleton and Prince William are currently on their official royal visit of Pakistan. Six Pakistani ministers walked out of the British High Commission reception, reportedly annoyed at their place at the gathering. Jonny Dymond, a royal correspondent and presenter for BBC News, explained: "Six Pakistani ministers walked out of the #RoyalVisitPakistan British High Commission reception on Monday night @bbcurdu reports.

"They were reportedly annoyed at their place in the gathering. Commission response to follow."

Diplomacy is a delicate balancing act and no matter how careful one is, there can always be people who are offended by the efforts made.

He later added: "The Commission has replied. It says the Duke and Duchess 'were delighted to meet a range of people from across Pakistani society'."

Kate Middleton and Prince William did bring a sense of whimsy to their diplomatic mission, arriving at the hilltop monument in a rickshaw painted with the Pakistani and UK flags.

The Royal couple also met Prime Minister Imran Khan, who, along with his ex-wife Jemima, was a good friend of Diana's. Khan's office said in a statement: "While welcoming the royal couple, Prime Minister Imran Khan recalled the love and affection among the people of Pakistan for Princess Diana, because of her compassion as well as commitment to support charitable causes."

The incident with the ministers walking out is a part and parcel of any diplomatic event, but it looks like Kate and William's trip may yet be salvaged.