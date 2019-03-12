An American tabloid has come up with claims that Kate Middleton is expecting a fourth child with Prince William. The publication went onto state that the Duchess of Cambridge is about three months pregnant.

The cover of In Touch magazine read: 'Princess Kate Baby No. 4.'

An alleged source said: "She's always wanted four kids so it's a dream come true."

Adding on, the magazine went onto state that William was "hesitant about trying for another baby".

"He thinks it's hard enough looking after three kids who are 5 and under, but it didn't take much for Kate to twist his arm," the suspicious source said.

Apparently, the royal couple is hoping the baby would be a girl.

"[Kate] has always wanted two girls and two boys," the magazine's source said.

However, Kensington Palace has not made any official announcement about Kate's pregnancy, assuring that there is no truth to the story.

Interestingly, earlier this month, Kate had opened up about having another child. The mother-of-three admitted to feeling a baby fever when she met a 5-month-old baby boy during her and Prince William's royal tour in Ballymena, Northern Ireland.

During their visit, Kate gushed about James Barr, and told his father Alan: "He's gorgeous. It makes me feel a little broody."

He asked: "Baby number four?"

However, Kate laughed and replied: "I think William would be a little worried."

Meanwhile, Prince William had previously talked about fatherhood in a documentary with TV personalities Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly. The 36-year-old Royal said: "I'm a lot more emotional than I used to be, weirdly. I never used to get too wound up or worried about things. But now the smallest little things, you well up a little more, you get affected by the sort of things that happen around the world whatever a lot more, I think, as a father."

"Just because you realise how precious life is and it puts it all in perspective," he explained. "The idea of not being around to see your children grow up and stuff like that. I remember my mother and father taking us to charities and organisations and showing us what goes on. And I think seeing such a broad spectrum of life is really important from a young age to give you a bit of perspective.

"You don't just live in a palace, it's very important you get out and you see what goes on in the real world," he added.