Kate Middleton has expressed her true feelings about having another child. The Duchess of Cambridge admitted to feeling a baby fever when she met a 5-month-old baby boy during her and Prince William's royal tour in Ballymena, Northern Ireland.

During their visit, the mother-of-three gushed about James Barr, and told his father Alan: "He's gorgeous. It makes me feel a little broody."

He asked: "Baby number four?"

However, Kate laughed and replied: "I think William would be a little worried."

Kate and Prince William are parents to Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, who will turn one in April.

Meanwhile, Prince William had recently talked about his concerns becoming a first-time parent. During his recent visit to London's Abbey Center to speak at a session called Future Dads, the Duke of Cambridge said: "The fear of having a newborn baby, that's very vulnerable and that's what you spend most of your time worrying about, thinking what do I do? And that's the thing isn't it? It's very daunting of how tiny they are when they first arrive."

"They are so fragile, tiny little fingers and toes. You do feel like if you move them around too much, they are going to break, but they don't. Wait until they're nine months, and they'll be off," he added.

Prince William also stressed about the importance of a father's mental health. He said: "Once the lack of sleep starts setting in, the stress levels go up."

"From a young age you're taught to have a vision, have a plan, have a career and all of a sudden babies come along and you have to start thinking about a lot more. I think ladies are a lot more giving, a lot more generous but guys, to make a success of whatever we're going to do, we get into a rhythm. It's such a change, your whole life goes one way and suddenly you're told to stop in your tracks," he shared.