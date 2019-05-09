Kate Middleton couldn't keep a straight face when her husband made an adorable mistake in front of the press. The Duchess of Sussex was forced to correct her husband after he made an awkward mistake, calling her a new uncle to the Royal baby.

Reportedly the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their newborn son into the world on bank holiday Monday, May 6 much to the delight of royal fans across the globe. Baby Sussex, as the child is being dubbed until he is named, was delivered at 5.26am BST on May 6, weighing 7lbs 3oz (3.2kg). Meghan Markle stayed true to her word by bucking tradition and not posing for photos with the royal tot immediately after giving birth as Diana, Princess Wales, and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge did before her.

Instead, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced plans to keep details of the birth private. The secrecy surrounding the Royal birth was so high that even senior Royals were unaware of the Royal couple's plans. Once Meghan went into labour, her plans for a home birth were abandoned. Which shows us that when push comes to shove, The Palace has more sway over Meghan than she realizes.

Meghan Markle was on maternity leave and more than a week overdue when she gave birth. It is still unknown if she was induced but she gave birth to a healthy boy. Following the news, the couple Cambridge addressed the media where Prince William made the blunder of referring to Kate as an uncle rather than an aunt. The Duchess of Cambridge was forced to set her husband Prince William straight after he accidentally called her an "uncle."

Ahead of the King's Cup annual Regatta at the Cutty Sark in London the newly-minted royal aunt and uncle were asked by the press about their thoughts on Meghan and Harry's new baby.

The Duke of Cambridge said: "Yes absolutely, I'm an uncle, second time for me."

The future King then pointed at his wife and said: "And you as well."

Prince William quickly laughed off and corrected his mistake as Kate burst into laughter in front of the assembled media throng. These two are couple goals. Meghan and Harry are still keeping details of their baby under wraps. But a formal announcement about the baby's name can be expected soon.