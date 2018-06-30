What makes Queen Elizabeth stand out in a crowd? Well, she is the Queen of the world's most powerful monarch. However, it is her vibrant dress colours that highlight her in a crowd.

Robert Hardman, the Queen's biographer, once quoted her as saying, "I can never wear beige because nobody will know who I am." It is indeed a tradition followed by the monarch to make the maximum use of rainbow colours so that the crowd can easily spot her.

️Watch The Queen present the final @QueensLeaders Awards to winners from around the Commonwealth live on our @Facebook page from 6pm BST: https://t.co/SdBU2aIYz4#QueensYoungLeaders pic.twitter.com/aB34OoSKVQ — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 26, 2018

This week The Queen, accompanied by other members of The Royal Family will attend #RoyalAscot.#DYK that Ascot racecourse was built in 1711 on the orders of Queen Anne? pic.twitter.com/Mc7nADxJQ5 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 19, 2018

Take, for example, the Royal Ascot 2018. Accompanied by family members, the Queen stood out among thousands in her lime yellow dress.

Next, The Queen and The Duchess met members of the public in Chester City Centre as they walked to Chester Town Hall. Thank you for all the lovely posies. #RoyalVisitCheshire pic.twitter.com/mgRfshDR9K — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 14, 2018

At the Chester City Centre, she chose to opt for bright green.

The Queen watched The 1st Battalion The Coldstream Guards being "Trooped". More about the ceremony here: https://t.co/XWCCucQWrz . pic.twitter.com/NO6F3ssvUx — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 9, 2018

And at the Trooping Colours, it was sea blue.

The Queen has arrived at Horse Guards Parade in London for the Trooping the Colour - The Queen's Birthday Parade.

Find out more about The Queen's Birthday here - https://t.co/aYsxcys1FQ pic.twitter.com/DkRp5r1EL8 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 9, 2018

And a sky blue at The Queen's Birthday Parade.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles.



The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge. pic.twitter.com/4DUwsLv5JQ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 27, 2018

While the Queen has perfected the art of being a royal with ease for decades, it now looks like her granddaughter-in-law Kate Middleton is following the monarch's footsteps. The Duchess of Cambridge decided to opt for bright red while introducing Prince Louis to the members of the public.

The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duchess of Cambridge ride out down The Mall in a carriage for Trooping. pic.twitter.com/noOZ3jlrpN — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 9, 2018

Kate, who has a fondness for light and pastel shades, seems to slowly transform into a true monarch.

On many occasions, she was spotted mimicking the Queen with bright shades.

And sometimes, even green, black and bright blue.

The Queen and The Duchess of Sussex observed the national silence in memory of the people who died in the Grenfell Tower fire, a year ago today. pic.twitter.com/xosrDv4FKR — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 14, 2018

While it looks like Kate is on the right track, Meghan Markle is surely losing out.

This was The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first engagement as a married couple and Their Royal Highnesses met people representing The Prince's Patronages at Buckingham Palace. #PrinceandPatron pic.twitter.com/BdWVyXfWye — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 22, 2018

Meghan, who has always made some bold statements with her appearance as well as speech, seems to have stuck on to muted pastel shades post her wedding.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are joined by The Duke of Kent as they attend Trooping the Colour, The Queen's Birthday Parade, for the first time together #TroopingtheColour pic.twitter.com/4k9Gtei7cp — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 9, 2018

At the Trooping of the Colour event, the Duchess of Sussex opted for an off-shoulder pale pink Givenchy gown.

And then, her most recent engagement was the Royal Ascot. And once again, the former actress opted for a Givenchy-designed long-sleeved white silk dress with matching hat.

It looks like Meghan is definitely losing out on the royal style statement and maybe she should consider getting more tips from Kate.