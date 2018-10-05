Kate Hudson and her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa have every reason to celebrate as the couple welcomed their first daughter on October 2. The new parents took to Instagram to share the good news with fans and their well-wishers. Kate posted a picture of her baby with the caption – 'She's here.'

The actress also explained the inspiration behind the baby girl's name – Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa. She said, "We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie), after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa," Hudson explained. "Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honour."

She further added, "Everyone is doing well and happy as can be. Our family thanks you for all the love and blessings that have been sent our way and we send ours right back."

Kate and Danny had announced that they were expecting a daughter together through a gender reveal video in April. Hudson had also been frank and honest to her followers about the "most sick first trimester" she endured and how difficult it was to keep her pregnancy a secret, but said, "my kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited!"

Although Kate and Danny made their official red carpet debut in May 2017 at the premiere of 'Snatched', they have known each other for years. Kate said in an Instagram post in December 2017 that she first met Danny when she was 23 and was pregnant with her son, Ryder. Danny's step-sisters are Kate's best friends, so they've pretty much been in the same social circle for years.

"A year ago today Danny took me on a hike and what I thought was just a hike with a family friend turned very quickly into an unexpected first date," Kate wrote in her Instagram caption. "No moves were made on this first date. In fact, it took months for him to make a first move! And as a kiss on this bridge would have been nice, the kiss a year later was so much sweeter. So on our 15th year of knowing each other we were able to open our hearts to each other to feel so much pure love and it's been truly incredible!"

Kate Hudson already has two sons, Bingham Hawn, 7, and Ryder Russell, 14, from previous relationships.