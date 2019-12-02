Kate Beckinsale has still got it and she isn't shy to flaunt it. In the days after Thanksgiving, most people would shy away from bikinis and swimwear in general, but not Kate Beckinsale.

The "Underworld" stunner reportedly shared a swimsuit photo on Saturday while out in a beach location. She rocked a leopard print top and white bottoms that ensured all eyes were on her incredibly toned mid-section. 'What makes us human? Having to confront our own mortality, questioning our origins through philosophy, religion and science,' she began the thoughtful post.

'And the fact that if we wear white bikini bottoms we will, within the hour, sit on a choc ice.'

Kate accessorized her look with a pair of platform wedge sandals that further elongated her long and lean legs. Kate Beckinsale was recently in the news for her relationship with Pete Davidson.

Howeveer, the pair have now broken up but it doesn't look like Kate is letting that get her down. We have to say that she looks gorgeous in the snap.

It is known that Kate shares 19-year-old daughter Lily Sheen with her former boyfriend and Underworld franchise co-star Michael Sheen and from 2004 until 2016, Kate was married to Len Wiseman, director of the first two Underworld movies and a producer on the whole series.

The popular notion of how Michael and I broke up - that we were on [the first Underworld] and I ran off with the director [Len] - is just not true,' Kate told Entertainment Weekly in 2012.

'If that were the case, I think it would be very difficult and peculiar to have an okay situation. But everybody involved has felt that the priority is Lily and wanting to get to a good place for her. And everyone is nice. So it's not bad.'

Well, it looks like Kate Beckinsale is moving on and she looks good doing it. You can check out the pic here: