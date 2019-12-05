Kate Beckinsale proved once again that she was an age-defying beauty. She has reportedly been living it up on a sun-filled vacation in Los Cabos Mexico.

Reportedly, the bombshell stepped out at the Nobu Los Cabos resort, flaunting her unbelievably toned figure in the strapless suit. She kept a simple look with her brunette locks down in beachy waves and simply paired with large brown sunglasses.

Kate has been sharing photos of them together on the trip, where he has been in a similar style of shorts.

Kate Beckinsale was recently in the news for her relationship with Pete Davidson.

However, the pair have now broken up but it doesn't look like Kate is letting that get her down. We have to say that she looks gorgeous in the snap.

It is known that Kate shares 19-year-old daughter Lily Sheen with her former boyfriend and Underworld franchise co-star Michael Sheen and from 2004 until 2016, Kate was married to Len Wiseman, director of the first two Underworld movies and a producer on the whole series.

The popular notion of how Michael and I broke up - that we were on [the first Underworld] and I ran off with the director [Len] - is just not true,' Kate told Entertainment Weekly in 2012.

'If that were the case, I think it would be very difficult and peculiar to have an okay situation. But everybody involved has felt that the priority is Lily and wanting to get to a good place for her. And everyone is nice. So it's not bad.'

Well, it looks like Kate Beckinsale is moving on and she looks good doing it. You can check out the pic here: