Kate Beckinsale is a stunner and she sure knows how to remind her fans of that fact. The Underworld actress took to Instagram to post a saucy selfie of herself in some gorgeous lingerie.

Kate looked sensational in the skimpy two-piece as she posed for the image. Kate Beckinsale could be seen showing off her jaw-dropping figure in the revealing lingerie as he struck a dramatic pose in the doorway.

She captioned the post: 'When a door closes, a window opens.or it should in a bathroom, if people have any manners at all.'

Kate Beckinsale was recently in the news for her relationship with Pete Davidson. However, the pair have now broken up but it doesn't look like Kate is letting that get her down. We have to say that she looks gorgeous in the snap.

It is known that Kate shares 19-year-old daughter Lily Sheen with her former boyfriend and Underworld franchise co-star Michael Sheen and from 2004 until 2016, Kate was married to Len Wiseman, director of the first two Underworld movies and a producer on the whole series.

The popular notion of how Michael and I broke up - that we were on [the first Underworld] and I ran off with the director [Len] - is just not true,' Kate told Entertainment Weekly in 2012.

'If that were the case, I think it would be very difficult and peculiar to have an okay situation. But everybody involved has felt that the priority is Lily and wanting to get to a good place for her. And everyone is nice. So it's not bad.'

Well, it looks like Kate Beckinsale is moving on and she looks good doing it. You can check out the pic here: